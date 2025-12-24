 Mumbai: As Shiv Sena UBT-MNS Join Hands, BJP Mocks Raj Thackeray, Shares Throwback Video On 'Why He Quit Sena In 2005' | Watch
Mumbai: As Shiv Sena UBT-MNS Join Hands, BJP Mocks Raj Thackeray, Shares Throwback Video On 'Why He Quit Sena In 2005' | Watch

The video comes amid the time when Mumbai witnessed a historic reunion of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. The reunion came after nearly two decades of political rivalry and personal estrangement, majorly altering the city’s political equations.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar December 24, 2025
article-image

Mumbai: As the Thackeray brothers formally announce their alliance for Mumbai's BMC polls 2026, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp political attack by sharing an old video of Raj Thackeray leaving and criticising the Shiv Sena. The video dates back to 2005, when Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena.

Taking to its official social media handle, BJP Mumbai shared a throwback video of Raj Thackeray, "Due to those 4 people, they were thrown out today, but they have allied with the group of the new '4 Mamus' who have come to the same place, with their Khan mentality."

Thackeray Brothers' Reunion In Focus For BMC Polls

The polls are also set to see a new dynamic this BMC polls. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years.

Since then, their families have exchanged visits on several special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, weddings, and political events.

