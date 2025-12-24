 Thane: 3 Power Loom Units Gutted In Bhiwandi Factory Fire, Firefighter Injured
A major fire broke out early Wednesday at a power loom factory in Bhiwandi’s Siddharth Nagar area, triggered by a short circuit. An LPG cylinder exploded, causing extensive damage to three factories and minor injury to a firefighter. Residents evacuated as a precaution. After hours, the fire was controlled. Authorities are investigating the cause and safety lapses.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Bhiwandi: A major fire broke out at a power loom factory in the early hours of Wednesday in the Siddharth Nagar area on the outskirts of Bhiwandi, triggering an LPG cylinder explosion that caused extensive damage to three power loom units. A fire brigade personnel sustained minor injuries during the firefighting operation.

According to preliminary information, the fire erupted at a power loom factory located in Khoni village limits, reportedly due to a short circuit. Upon receiving the alert, a fire engine rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were initiated. As the blaze intensified, an additional fire tender was pressed into service for rescue and containment.

During efforts to control the fire, an LPG cylinder stored inside the factory exploded, damaging a portion of the factory wall. The explosion also resulted in minor injuries to a firefighter, who was immediately shifted to IGM Hospital. After receiving primary treatment, he was discharged.

The fire quickly spread to nearby power loom units due to the high intensity of flames and the close proximity of factories in the area. Officials confirmed that a total of three power loom factories, including Jyoti Textile Power Loom Factory under the Khoni Gram Panchayat jurisdiction, were completely gutted in the incident.

The blaze caused panic across the locality, which is surrounded by residential buildings, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure. Large quantities of power loom machinery and cloth stock were destroyed, resulting in losses estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

After several hours of continuous efforts, the fire brigade managed to bring the blaze under control at around 9 am. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police and fire department officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to check for safety lapses, including the storage of LPG cylinders inside industrial units.

