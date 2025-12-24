 Navi Mumbai Airport: Planning To Visit NMIA From Thane, Airoli Or Ghansoli? Here's Your Guide To Getting There Via Road
Navi Mumbai Airport: Planning To Visit NMIA From Thane, Airoli Or Ghansoli? Here's Your Guide To Getting There Via Road

Navi Mumbai International Airport opens on December 25, promising to ease congestion at Mumbai's CSMIA. A strategic guide for commuters from Thane, Airoli, and Ghansoli ensures smooth access. The first day is set to witness 30 flights, with IndiGo's Bengaluru flight to be the first one, landing at 8:00 am.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport | Mahesh D More

Navi Mumbai: After decades of anticipation, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is officially set to commence commercial operations tomorrow, December 25. The greenfield project, spearheaded by CIDCO and the Adani Group, marks a historic milestone in India’s aviation sector, promising to alleviate the chronic congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Strategic Roadmap For Commuters

To ensure a smooth transition, authorities have released a detailed navigational guide for passengers travelling from the northern Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Commuters from Thane, Airoli and Ghansoli are advised to follow a specific route to reach Terminal 1 (T1) efficiently:

- From Thane: Travellers can take either Ghodbunder Road or the Saket-Kalwa Road to join the Thane-Belapur Road.

- From Airoli & Ghansoli: Direct access is available via the Thane-Belapur Road.

Map to reach NMIA from Thane, Airoli and Ghansoli

Map to reach NMIA from Thane, Airoli and Ghansoli |

- The Final Stretch: From the Thane-Belapur Road, vehicles should merge onto the Sion-Panvel Highway. After passing the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, drivers must take a right turn under the Uran Phata Flyover to enter Amra Marg.

- Arrival: Following Amra Marg through the NMMA Junction Flyover leads directly to the western main entrance of NMIA. A dedicated ramp on the left provides a direct approach to the T1 departures and arrivals area.

Details On 1st Day Of Operations

The first day of operations will see 30 air traffic movements. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, are scheduled to lead the charge. The very first commercial flight, an IndiGo service from Bengaluru, is expected to touch down at 8:00 am, followed shortly by a departure to Hyderabad at 8:40 am.

