Thane Residents Suffer As Pollution Fuels Surge In Respiratory Ailments | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Due to the large-scale development works underway in Thane, the increased pollution and sudden change in atmosphere - cool in the morning, heat in the afternoon, and cold at night - have made the residents of Thane restless. Citizens are troubled by throat complaints, colds, and chest congestion, coughing profusely. The number of patients with colds, coughs, throat problems, and fever has increased. As the grip of respiratory diseases has increased, working professionals have started using masks again.

Pollution increased significantly

After Delhi and Mumbai, the issue of air pollution has come to the fore in Thane city as well. As the air quality index has deteriorated, the health of Thane residents has become a serious issue. Meanwhile, due to the cold weather in Thane city for the past few days, pollution has increased significantly in the city.

50 to 60 patients reporting daily

Many people have been suffering from cold, cough and sore throat for the past two weeks. In private hospitals in various parts of the city, 50 to 60 patients daily are suffering from cold, cough and fever.The number of patients coming for treatment for the same ailments is also high at the municipal hospitals in Kalwa and Civil.

Measures to prevent air pollution

Thane Municipal Corporation has implemented various measures to prevent air pollution. Along with this, the Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to register complaints with photographs on the WhatsApp number 8657887101 for registering air pollution complaints.

Air quality reached 150

According to the records of the Pollution Control Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the air quality in Thane city has been deteriorating in the month of December. The air quality index, which was lowest in the initial period of December, was recorded at 150 after a fortnight.

Ghodbunder's air is the worst

Due to vehicular traffic, building constructions, metro works, road digging in the city, the air in the Ghodbunder area is proving harmful to health. Although the air quality index falls under the moderately polluted category, it has come to light that the air in Ghodbunder, which is considered New Thane, is the worst.

Use mask when going out.-Dr. Prasad Patil, Chief Medical Health Officer

The health department has appealed to citizens to take precautions, wash their hands frequently, maintain hygiene. Eat fruits, vegetables and nutritious food, drink hot water and use a mask if possible. “If respiratory symptoms increase, consult a doctor.Drink plenty of water and fluids.Take steam with hot water and gargle.Avoid going to dusty places, use a mask when going out”.-Dr. Prasad Patil, Chief Medical Health Officer.

