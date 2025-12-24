 Palghar: 36th Vasai Kala Krida Mahotsav To Host 85 Competitions, Over 60,000 Contestants
The 36th Vasai Kala Krida Mahotsav will be held from December 26 to 31, featuring 85 arts and sports competitions with over 60,000 participants. Organised through public support, the festival includes new adventure sports, record team participation, rising women’s involvement, and will honour top performers with prestigious excellence awards.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Vasai-Virar: The cultural and sporting pride of the city, the Vasai Kala Krida Mahotsav, is back for its 36th edition. Organised by the Young Stars Trust and the Vasai Taluka Kala Krida Vikas Mandal, this grand festival is set to take place from December 26 to December 31.

This year’s festival promises to be larger than ever, featuring 85 competitions across various categories with a staggering participation of over 60,000 contestants.

The six-day extravaganza will showcase a blend of traditional and modern skills. A major highlight this year is the introduction of two new adventure sports: Kick Volleyball and Arm Wrestling, which are expected to add a fresh thrill to the event.

Arts Category (32 Competitions). Includes Painting, One-Act Plays, Folk Dance, and Rangoli, providing a massive platform for local creative talent.

Sports Category (53 Competitions). Features Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Swimming, Karate, and Table Tennis.

Record Participation, Team sports have seen record-breaking registrations this year, with 245 teams for Kabaddi and 138 teams for Kho-Kho.

Women’s Empowerment, There is a significant surge in female participation, especially in traditional sports like Lathi-Kathi and Dahi Ha

The preparations for the festival are currently in their final stages. Despite not receiving government financial assistance this year due to the municipal elections and the Model Code of Conduct, the organizers have successfully kept the tradition alive. The event is being funded entirely through public participation and community donations. Due to the overwhelming response from participants in Virar, Nala Sopara, and Manikpur, the competitions are scheduled to begin early on the morning of December 26.

Prestigious Awards

The top performers of the festival will be honored with prestigious trophies in memory of the late Mukesh Save:

Special Excellence Shield for Arts

Special Excellence Shield for Sports

General Excellence Shield

"Despite the lack of government aid this year, the spirit of the festival remains high thanks to the immense support from the public," said Prakash Vanmali, Executive President of the organizing committee.

