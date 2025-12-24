BMC Elections 2026: Congress Welcomes Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Unity, Reiterates Party's Stand To Go Solo

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday said the Congress remains firmly committed to the Mahavikas Aghadi and the INDIA bloc, even as political speculation grows around a possible understanding between the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said unity within a family should be welcomed in a democracy. He added that Congress has no reason to feel uncomfortable if the Thackeray brothers decide to contest elections together. He wished them success while making it clear that the Congress has never been inclined to align with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Clear Stand On Political Alignments

Wadettiwar reiterated that the Congress has consistently stood with Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar in the past and continues to do so. He underlined that this position has not changed despite developments in Mumbai’s political landscape. According to him, speculation about cracks within the alliance is misplaced and driven by election season narratives.

Congress Strength In Local Body Elections

Referring to recent municipal council election results, Wadettiwar said Congress emerged as the single largest party by contesting independently. He pointed out that the party performed better than its allies in terms of vote share, corporator numbers and mayoral positions.

This, he said, reflects the confidence of Congress workers who believe in fighting local self government elections on their own strength rather than depending on alliances.

Marathi Identity And Mumbai’s Future

Raising concerns over Marathi identity, Wadettiwar said the Marathi language and the rights of Marathi people are facing encroachment, especially in Mumbai. He alleged that there is a systematic attempt to weaken Mumbai and bring it under external influence.

He said protecting the pride and rights of the Marathi people is essential and endorsed the sentiments expressed by Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.

Alliances And Political Claims Dismissed

On speculation surrounding the mayor’s post and alliance equations, Wadettiwar said it is wrong to link Lok Sabha or Assembly alliances with local body elections. He asserted that the Mahavikas Aghadi remains intact.

He also clarified that while Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have agreed to contest together in Mumbai, no final seat sharing formula has been decided across the state. Dismissing BJP claims and references to Operation Lotus, Wadettiwar said Congress remains united and committed to inclusive politics that go beyond caste, language or regional divisions.

With ANI Inputs

