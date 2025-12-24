How To Reach Navi Mumbai Airport From Pune & Lonavala, Complete Road Guide |

Mumbai, December 24: With the Navi Mumbai International Airport preparing for phased operations, authorities have released a detailed road navigation guide for passengers travelling from Pune and Lonavala. The step by step route aims to ensure a smooth and confusion-free drive to Terminal 1, particularly for first time flyers using the new airport.

The guidance focuses on motorists approaching via the Mumbai Pune Expressway, one of the busiest corridors connecting Pune, Lonavala and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Via Mumbai Pune Expressway and JNPA Road

Passengers and visitors driving from Pune or Lonavala are advised to continue on the Mumbai Pune Expressway and take the left downward exit towards JNPA at the Panvel Kone interchange. From here, motorists must enter the National Highway connecting to the JNPA road and proceed towards Palaspe junction.

After crossing Palaspe, drivers should continue straight until they reach the Gavhan Fata interchange. At this point, a right turning loop leads vehicles onto Amra Marg, the main arterial road providing access to the airport precinct.

Final Access to Terminal 1

Once on Amra Marg, travellers are instructed to stay in the left lanes. A dedicated ramp on the left side leads directly to the western main entrance of Navi Mumbai International Airport. This wide access road guides vehicles straight to Terminal 1, ensuring a seamless entry without the need for local diversions.

The route has been designed to accommodate high traffic volumes while maintaining smooth movement for private vehicles, taxis and airport buses.

Alternative Route via Sion Panvel Highway

An alternative option is available for those approaching from the Sion Panvel Highway towards Vashi. After crossing the CIDCO Bhavan area, drivers must remain in the left lanes and take the left downward exit before Uran Fata to reach Amra Marg.

Motorists should then continue straight using the NMMC junction flyover, stay left, and follow signs leading to the western main entrance of the airport. The ramp on the left again provides direct access to Terminal 1.

Authorities have urged passengers to follow signage carefully and allow additional travel time during peak hours as traffic patterns adjust to the new airport operations.

