'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance For Mumbai's BMC Polls | VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, December 24, took a dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance, calling it an unnecessary 'hype', as if Zelenskyy and Putin had come together for talks between Russia and Ukraine. The political scenario in Mumbai witnessed a major development after Uddhav and Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2026.

While speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "They are creating a hype as if Russia and Ukraine have finally come along and Zelenskyy and Putin are finally holding talks." The chief minister further slammed them and said that both these parties have come together as they are struggling for their political existence.

"They have repeatedly changed their stand, creating distrust among the people. By adopting a policy of appeasement, they have also lost their vote bank. Now, when such parties come together, what impact will it really have?"

No Seat Sharing Announced

During their conference, the alliance was officially declared by Raj Thackeray, who confirmed that both parties would contest the upcoming municipal elections together. However, both leaders chose not to disclose details of their seat-sharing arrangement, stating that the formula would be announced at an appropriate time.

Explaining the secrecy, Raj Thackeray remarked, “There is a gang of kidnappers that has caused a menace in Maharashtra. They have been kidnapping political people from their parties too. Hence, we are staying wary of them and keeping the numbers under wraps.”

