 'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance For Mumbai's BMC Polls | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance For Mumbai's BMC Polls | VIDEO

'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav Thackeray Alliance For Mumbai's BMC Polls | VIDEO

Devendra Fadnavis also slammed the Thackeray brothers and said that both these parties have come together as they are struggling for their political existence. Though they have come together, both leaders chose not to disclose details of their seat-sharing arrangement, stating that the formula would be announced at an appropriate time.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, December 24, took a dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance, calling it an unnecessary 'hype', as if Zelenskyy and Putin had come together for talks between Russia and Ukraine. The political scenario in Mumbai witnessed a major development after Uddhav and Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2026.

While speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "They are creating a hype as if Russia and Ukraine have finally come along and Zelenskyy and Putin are finally holding talks." The chief minister further slammed them and said that both these parties have come together as they are struggling for their political existence.

"They have repeatedly changed their stand, creating distrust among the people. By adopting a policy of appeasement, they have also lost their vote bank. Now, when such parties come together, what impact will it really have?"

No Seat Sharing Announced

FPJ Shorts
BP Sells 65% Stake In Castrol Lubricants To Stonepeak For $6 Billion
BP Sells 65% Stake In Castrol Lubricants To Stonepeak For $6 Billion
'Rohit Bhai Ko Bowling Do': Jaipur Crowd's Playful Chant Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO
'Rohit Bhai Ko Bowling Do': Jaipur Crowd's Playful Chant Goes Viral During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO
Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-32 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-32 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Score List A Century
Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Score List A Century

During their conference, the alliance was officially declared by Raj Thackeray, who confirmed that both parties would contest the upcoming municipal elections together. However, both leaders chose not to disclose details of their seat-sharing arrangement, stating that the formula would be announced at an appropriate time.

Explaining the secrecy, Raj Thackeray remarked, “There is a gang of kidnappers that has caused a menace in Maharashtra. They have been kidnapping political people from their parties too. Hence, we are staying wary of them and keeping the numbers under wraps.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav...

'Hype Being Created As If Russia-Ukraine Have Come Together': Devendra Fadnavis Mocks Raj-Uddhav...

Navi Mumbai Airport: Planning To Visit NMIA From Thane, Airoli Or Ghansoli? Here's Your Guide To...

Navi Mumbai Airport: Planning To Visit NMIA From Thane, Airoli Or Ghansoli? Here's Your Guide To...

Navi Mumbai Airport: How To Reach NMIA From South Mumbai? Here Is A Complete Step By Step Driving...

Navi Mumbai Airport: How To Reach NMIA From South Mumbai? Here Is A Complete Step By Step Driving...

Why You Should Visit Mumbai's Afghan Church This Christmas?

Why You Should Visit Mumbai's Afghan Church This Christmas?

Mumbai's 300-Year-Old St. Thomas Cathedral Celebrates Christmas Choral Evening By Singing National...

Mumbai's 300-Year-Old St. Thomas Cathedral Celebrates Christmas Choral Evening By Singing National...