Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report

A new Croma trends report shares some interesting insisights on tech buying trends of Indian consumers in 2025. The report suggests that smartphones in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 bracket were sold the most, gaming laptops sale grew by 25 percent, and the most amount of 75-inch TV sets were sold in Mumbai. The report also states that sales of air fryers jumped nearly 38 percent year-on-year, with Mumbai topping the list.

Smartphones: Premium Segments Lead Growth

Croma's latest report suggests that smartphone sales recorded strong year-on-year growth, with a clear preference for higher price bands. One in three new devices sold fell in the Rs. 20,000–30,000 range, while nearly one in five were flagship or super-flagship models. Certain premium corridors, such as Rs. 50,000–58,000, saw sales surge by over 300 percent. Buyers appeared driven by advanced cameras, AI capabilities, gaming performance, and content creation needs.

Laptops: AI and gaming drive premium demand

The laptop category posted double-digit growth overall, with consumers favouring powerful, portable machines. Gaming laptops with high-performance specifications grew by more than 25 percent, while ultra-thin non-gaming models doubled in sales. Cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi led demand, reflecting concentrated interest in AI-enabled devices suited to work, study, and entertainment.

Larger screens redefine home entertainment

Television sales highlighted a trend towards bigger, cinema-like displays. Bengaluru recorded the highest demand for 65-inch sets, while Mumbai led in 75-inch and larger models. Gurugram showed the strongest preference for 8K-ready televisions. Audio systems also gained traction, particularly in Delhi-NCR, where buyers sought immersive sound experiences.

Energy efficiency shapes air conditioner choices

Air conditioner demand remained robust, with Delhi and Mumbai nearly tied for highest sales. Nationally, one in four units sold carried a 5-star energy rating, rising to one in three in Delhi. Smart ACs accounted for 32 percent of total sales, while all-season models that double as heaters gained ground in northern India for their lower power consumption compared with traditional heaters.

Premium appliances gain ground in homes

The Croma report suggests that front-load washing machines saw strong double-digit growth, led by Bengaluru and Pune. In refrigerators, side-by-side models proved popular in Delhi, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, indicating demand for larger capacity and modern designs.

Health-conscious appliances see sharp rise

Sales of air fryers jumped nearly 38% year-on-year, with Mumbai topping the list. Air purifiers expanded beyond Delhi-NCR into Mumbai and Bengaluru, driven by concerns over air quality. Water purifiers also recorded strong growth, with Bengaluru emerging as the largest market, followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Robotic and smart devices record fastest growth

Automated cleaning and convenience appliances nearly doubled in sales compared with the previous year. Bengaluru stood out as the leading market for robotic devices.