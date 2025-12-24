Mumbai's 300-Year-Old St. Thomas Cathedral Celebrates Christmas Choral Evening By Singing National Anthem; Video Viral |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming blend of patriotism, faith and music as a church choir at the historic 300-year-old St. Thomas Cathedral opened a Christmas choral evening with a soulful rendition of the Indian National Anthem. The moment, captured on video and shared online, has since gone viral, drawing widespread appreciation from viewers across the country.

The performance was delivered by the acclaimed Wild Voices Choir India and was filmed by photographer Malcolm Stephens. Since being uploaded on social media by the photographer, the video has garnered over 200,000 views, with many praising the choir for its dignified and protocol-compliant rendition of the national anthem. The solemn opening set a respectful tone for the evening, which later transitioned into traditional Christmas carols.

Those present at the cathedral stood in reverence as the anthem was sung, reflecting a seamless harmony between religious celebration and national pride. Attendees described the moment as deeply moving, noting how effortlessly the choir blended faith, music and patriotism without any overt display or spectacle.

Online reactions to the video have been largely positive, with users highlighting how Indian Christians celebrate both their religious and national identities with quiet confidence. Many commenters noted that the performance underscored India’s pluralistic spirit, where cultural and religious expressions coexist naturally.

As Mumbai gears up for Christmas celebrations, carol singing has begun to echo across the city in various forms. While churches are hosting choral evenings and midnight masses, festive cheer has also found its way into public spaces. On Sunday, December 13, a group of carollers brought Christmas joy to commuters aboard a suburban local train.

Read Also Carols On The Train Spread Christmas Cheer As Mumbai Commuters Join Festive Singing On A Suburban...

The initiative, titled ‘Carols on the Train,’ was led by Vasai resident Sangeeta Angela Kumar. She said the idea emerged after she began sharing videos of herself playing hymns and Christmas carols on the violin on social media. “One day, someone from Delhi messaged me saying how blessed he felt waking up to my carols every day. That’s when I thought—what a wonderful way to connect with people,” Kumar said.

Sangeeta Angela Kumar and her daughter, Zoe Tehila. |

Kumar invited members from churches across Mumbai to join her. On December 14, accompanied by singer Angela Abraham, cameraman George Raj and her 13-year-old daughter Zoe Tehila on the kazoo, Kumar boarded the 2:06 pm air-conditioned local from Virar and began caroling. Despite concerns raised by some well-wishers about publicly displaying faith, the journey passed smoothly.

Meanwhile, Bandra continues to uphold its cherished Christmas traditions. On December 22, carollers are set to travel between St Cyril’s Road and Ranwar village square, while churches across the suburb have announced events leading up to Christmas Day on December 25.

(wih inputs from Manoj Ramakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/