 Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child Was Expelled After Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child Was Expelled After Complaint

Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child Was Expelled After Complaint

According to police officials, the incident occurred on October 8 at a preschool in Sector 8, CBD Belapur. The minor boy had allegedly pulled another student’s hair while playing, prompting the teacher to slap him in anger.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child Was Expelled After Complaint |

A teacher from a Belapur-based preschool has been booked for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old boy, after which the school management reportedly expelled the child when his parents confronted them about the incident. The CBD Belapur Police have registered a case against the school authorities and launched an investigation.

Incident Reported from Sector 8 Preschool

According to police officials, the incident occurred on October 8 at a preschool in Sector 8, CBD Belapur. The minor boy had allegedly pulled another student’s hair while playing, prompting the teacher to slap him in anger.

The child’s mother later noticed injuries on his face and approached the school management for an explanation.

FPJ Shorts
Nalasopara Drug Factory Busted: Police Informer Munna Shaikh Exposed As Mastermind Behind ₹14-Crore MD Racket
Nalasopara Drug Factory Busted: Police Informer Munna Shaikh Exposed As Mastermind Behind ₹14-Crore MD Racket
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time (Video)
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time (Video)
Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under Project Chetna
Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under Project Chetna
'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh Rane
'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh Rane

CCTV Footage Reveals Assault, Alleges Complainant

The mother, aged 32, stated in her FIR that she had demanded CCTV footage of the incident via email, but the school initially refused to share it, citing various excuses.

She was later allowed to view the footage, which allegedly confirmed that the teacher had assaulted the child and that he was being isolated and mistreated by staff members.

Parents Allege Retaliation, Expulsion of Child

The complainant further alleged that instead of sharing the footage officially, the school expelled the child, notifying the parents of the expulsion soon after their confrontation.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot...
article-image

The incident has sparked outrage among local parents, who have demanded stricter checks and accountability from preschool managements in the area.

Police Confirm FIR, Probe Underway

Confirming the case, Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar said, “An offence has been registered against the preschool teacher, and a notice has been issued. Further investigations are on.”

The CBD Belapur Police are now investigating the role of the school administration in the alleged assault and subsequent expulsion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time...

Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time...

Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under...

Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under...

'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh...

'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh...

Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹11,000 Crore Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers; CM Fadnavis Orders Disbursal...

Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹11,000 Crore Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers; CM Fadnavis Orders Disbursal...

Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child...

Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Preschool Teacher Booked For Assaulting 3-Year-Old; Parents Allege Child...