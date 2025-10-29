Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat Dispute

Marine Drive Police book four in alleged ₹1.28 crore Girgaum property forgery and cheating case | Representational Image

Mumbai: A cheating and forgery case has been filed in Marine Drive Police Station by Nita Anil Jain (46), a homemaker resident of Khadilkar Road, Girgaum, against four accused Divya Naresh Jain, Naresh Hiralal Jain, Hiralal Jain, and Dilip Hiralal Jain in allegedly connection with a property dispute over two flats in South Mumbai.

FIR Filed Against Four for Fake Property Transaction

The Marine Drive Police have registered an FIR of forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy against four members of a family in connection with an alleged fake property transaction and illegal possession of two adjoining flats in Girgaum.

Accused Took Possession Despite Partial Payment

According to the FIR lodged by Neeta Anil Jain (46), a homemaker residing at Earth Pillar Building, Girgaum, the accused allegedly cheated her and her sister-in-law Seema Jain between April 9, 2021, and October 27, 2025 by entering into a false property agreement and later taking unlawful possession of their flats Nos. 2002 and 2002-A, on the 20th floor of Darshan Heights, Sitaram Potdar Marg, Thakurdwar.

The complainant stated that the accused Divya Naresh Jain, Naresh Hiralal Jain, Hiralal Ratanlal Jain, and Dilip Hiralal Jain — agreed to purchase the said flats and entered into a sale agreement.

However, they allegedly paid only ₹34 lakh from the total agreed amount and defaulted on the remaining ₹1.28 crore. Despite this, the accused took illegal possession of the flats.

Forgery of MOU and Alleged Collusion With Society Members

Further, the accused allegedly forged the complainant’s and Seema Jain’s signatures to prepare a bogus Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated February 2, 2022, in collusion with members of the housing society Kanak Parmar, Praveen Agarwal, and Mahendra Jain. They then used their influence to illegally transfer the share certificates of the flats to Hiralal Jain and three others.

The forged MOU was later submitted before the Co-operative Court at Apeejay House, Churchgate, and a false document was again prepared on July 22, 2025, through an advocate named Nakvi. The complaint alleges that this forged document was deposited with Sub-Inspector Pradeep Chaudhary at the Marine Drive Police Station to give it legitimacy.

Case Registered Under BNS, Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — Sections 318(4), 316(2), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 3(5). No arrests have been made so far, and no monetary assets have been seized.

The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Pradeep Chaudhary under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul, Marine Drive Police Station.

The police have confirmed that the case was filed with due permission from senior officers, and a copy of the FIR has been provided to the complainant. The control room has also been informed via email. The investigation is currently underway.

