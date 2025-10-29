Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per Cent Construction Sites Follow Norms

BMC warns of strict action against non-compliant builders as nearly half of Mumbai’s construction sites fail to install air pollution monitors | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has made it mandatory for all construction sites to install sensor-based air pollution monitors that provide real-time public access to air quality data. Yet, nearly half of the sites remain non-compliant since the June directive. The civic body has now issued a strict one-month ultimatum, warning that developers who fail to adhere to the rules will face tough action.

Directive Follows Bombay High Court Order on Pollution Control

The directive follows a Bombay High Court order linked to Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 3 of 2023, which called for stricter dust and air pollution control at construction sites. The BMC’s Environment Department issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to identify and approve standardised PM2.5 and PM10 monitoring devices.

Around 13 companies were shortlisted, meeting the technical specifications required for the approved monitoring equipment. Mumbai currently has around 1,200 active construction sites. Developers are required to procure air quality monitoring systems from empanelled vendors for installation.

Only 44% of Builders Have Complied So Far

So far, 535 developers have complied, while 168 are still in the process of meeting the directive. A senior civic official warned, “If the remaining developers fail to comply, strict action will be taken against them.”

Air quality monitors at construction sites have been instructed to display real-time pollution data on LED boards and continuously transmit it to the BMC’s central server for surveillance and compliance tracking.

Officials warned that non-compliance could trigger severe consequences, including suspension of project approvals, stop-work notices, financial penalties, or even complete site shutdowns.

Former Opposition Leader Slams BMC Inaction

Ravi Raja, former BMC Opposition leader, slammed the civic body, saying, “Mumbai has been breathing poison for two winters. The AQI was ‘severe’ for days, yet the BMC waited until Oct 28 to threaten action against 600+ construction sites, with only 44% compliance. This isn’t negligence—it’s defiance. Builders ignore notices because action is always delayed or diluted. Public health cannot be held hostage. BMC must impose immediate fines and stop-work orders, suspend approvals, and hold its own officials accountable. The time for warnings is over — act now, act tough.”

