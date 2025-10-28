 Mumbai: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Developers Over Air Pollution Sensors At Construction Sites
The BMC has mandated all Mumbai construction sites to install sensor-based air pollution monitors for real-time data access. However, only 44% have complied since the June directive. Citing a Bombay HC order, the BMC has given developers one month to meet norms or face strict action, including penalties, stop-work notices, or project suspensions.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Mumbai: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Developers Over Air Pollution Sensors At Construction Sites | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for all construction sites to install sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems to provide real-time public access to air quality data. However, since the directive was issued in June, only 44 percent of sites have complied. The civic body has now issued a one-month ultimatum, warning that strict action will be taken against developers who fail to meet the deadline.

About The Directive

The directive stems from a Bombay High Court order in connection with Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 3 of 2023, which calls for stricter dust and air pollution control measures at construction sites. Accordingly, the BMC’s Environment Department issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to identify and approve standardised PM2.5 and PM10 monitoring devices. Around 13 companies were shortlisted based on the required technical specifications for the approved monitoring equipment. 

At present, there are around 1,200 ongoing construction sites across the city. Developers can procure air quality monitoring systems from the empanelled vendors for installation at their construction sites. So far, around 44 percent of developers have implemented these systems, while 168 developers are currently in the process of achieving compliance. A senior civic official stated that, "If the remaining developers fail to comply with the rule, a strict action will be taken against them."

Air quality monitors installed at construction sites must display real-time pollution data on LED boards and continuously transmit this data to the BMC’s centralised server for surveillance and compliance tracking. Non-compliance with these directives may lead to actions such as suspension of project approvals, issuance of stop-work notices, imposition of financial penalties, or even complete site shutdowns, an official added.

