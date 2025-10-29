'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran

Mahavitaran’s automated Quick Approval Scheme enables consumers to enhance sanctioned load online within 48 hours, supporting festive and industrial power needs | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) recently launched Quick Approval Scheme is stated to have received an exceptional response from consumers across the state.

Within just one month, 4,164 electricity consumers have increased their sanctioned load by 22 megawatts, including 2,460 industrial consumers, helping industries meet their increased power demand ahead of Diwali.

Consumers benefit from faster digital process

Mahavitaran Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra said the initiative was part of the state government’s effort to make electricity services faster and more consumer-friendly.

"Mahavitaran launched an automated system under the Ease of Living framework, allowing consumers to apply online for sanctioned load enhancement.”

He added that the new system enables consumers to apply from home through Mahavitaran’s mobile app or website, fill in details, pay the required fees, and get approval within 48 hours.

“Consumers no longer need to visit our offices. Once payment is made, the additional sanctioned load is automatically approved within two days,” Chandra explained.

Adopted by all consumer categories statewide

The scheme, which began on September 26, has been adopted by consumers in all categories. Of the total 4,164 beneficiaries, 2,460 are industrial, 942 domestic, 509 commercial, and 253 others.

An official from Mahavitaran’s technical team noted that the move is especially beneficial for industries planning to expand production.

“Industrial consumers often need more load to operate higher-capacity machines. This online facility ensures their business growth isn’t hampered by procedural delays,” the official said.

Similarly, domestic consumers have also started using the service to support the use of new appliances such as air conditioners.

Improved supply and new tariffs drive demand

Mahavitaran officials highlighted, the company has strengthened the power distribution network and signed multiple power purchase agreements to ensure uninterrupted supply.

From July 1, Mahavitaran implemented a new tariff structure across Maharashtra, bringing down rates for all categories of consumers. For the first time, those using electricity during 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours are also being given additional discounts, leading to a rise in demand.

“Many consumers are increasing their load to take advantage of the reduced daytime tariff,” Chandra said. “The Quick Approval Scheme is making that possible without any red tape.”

