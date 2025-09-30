Mahavitaran Felicitates Women Engineers And Staff For Dedication In High-Risk Electricity Supply Roles

Chief Engineer Chandramani Mishra honoring women employees. |

Women engineers, officers, and staff working in the high-risk field of electricity supply were felicitated by Mahavitaran at a Sanman Saudamini ceremony held at Tejashri Building, Kalyan. The event recognized their dedication and contributions to the organization, with Chief Engineer Chandramani Mishra presenting roses to the honorees.

Acknowledging Hard Work and Professionalism

Speaking at the event, Chief Engineer Chandramani Mishra said, “Such programs are organized to acknowledge the hard work of women officers and staff in Mahavitaran. It is commendable that today women are working alongside men in all fields, showing equal dedication and professionalism.”

Honorees of the Ceremony

The women employees honored included Executive Engineer Kaumudi Pardeshi, Deputy Executive Engineers Smita Kale and Savni Malandkar, Assistant Engineer Sharvari Patil, Senior Managers Smita Salunkhe and Pournima Udavant, Deputy Manager Mayuri Borase, and external resource staff Siddhi Desai, Neelima Randive, Trishna Sonawane, Jyoti Jadhav, and Darshana Karekar.

Officials Present at the Event

Also present at the ceremony were Superintending Engineers Vijay Funde and Anil Thorat, Assistant Chief Manager (HR) Sushil Pawaskar, and Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Ramgopal Ahir. The event was anchored by Smita Pewekar.

Promoting Gender Equality and Appreciation

This initiative highlights Mahavitaran’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of women in challenging and high-risk sectors, encouraging greater gender equality and workplace appreciation.