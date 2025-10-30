Thane News: 24 Hours Water Cut Announced On November 1 & 2 | Know Which Area Will Be Affected

24 Hours Water Cut Announced On November 1 & 2 | Representative Photo

Thane: A 24 hour water cut has been announced in several areas of Thane city on November 1 and November 2. The water cut has been announced in order to carry out essential infrastructure work, hence aiming to improve city's water distribution network.

According to a report by Mumbai Live, the water supply will be cut off from 9 am on November 1 to 9 am on November 2.

List of works to be carried during the water cut

According to the report, the water cut has been announced to commission a new 1,168 mm diameter water main linked to the Indiranagar pump.

In addition to this, the TMC will also install a valve on 750 mm main pipeline at Nitin Company Junction as part of the integration work.

Which areas will be affected?

The water cut will affect areas under Vartak Nagar and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar wards. The list of areas where water cut will be disrupted include Indiranagar, Srinagar, Waralipada, Rupadevi,Rupadevi Reno Tank, Ramnagar, Yeoor Air Force area, Kailasnagar Reno Tank, Lokmanya area.

The civic body has appealed to residents to store enough water beforehand and use it judiciously throughout the period to avoid inconvenience. Authorities have also urged the public to cooperate while the upgrade work is completed.



Earlier this month, residents across Thane and several parts of Mumbai faced 10 per cent reduction in water supply as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook upgradation of electricity meters at the Pise and Panjrapur power stations. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed that the cut will be in effect from Tuesday, 7 October to Thursday, 9 October 2025.

Thane News: TMC Launches Crackdown To Recover ₹250 Crore In Water Dues

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) intensified its water bill recovery drive, targeting ₹250 crore in dues for the current fiscal year. So far, the civic body’s Water Supply Department has recovered ₹43.59 crore, accounting for about 18 percent of the total target.

Of the ₹250 crore goal, ₹92.28 crore pertains to arrears from previous years, while ₹157.80 crore represents current bills. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, officials have been instructed to ensure 100% recovery of both current and pending dues this year.

To accelerate collections, the TMC has begun disconnecting water connections of defaulters across various wards. The civic body has also warned that unauthorised reconnections made after disconnection will lead to criminal cases, according to report by Loksatta. This has sparked concern among several households and establishments with long-pending bills.

Ward-wise recovery to date totals ₹43.59 crore, with key amounts including ₹7.60 crore from Majiwada–Manpada and ₹6.54 crore from Naupada–Kopri. The TMC aims for ₹148.95 crore recovery this year, bolstered by stricter measures to enhance compliance and reduce revenue losses in water billing.

