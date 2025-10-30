 FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump

FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump

According to officials, the case was registered after BJP activist Dhananjay Wagaskar lodged a complaint, accusing Pawar of generating a forged Aadhaar card using fabricated documents an act he termed “criminal and anti-national.”

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump | PTI

Mumbai: In a bizarre twist, the Mumbai Police’s South Region Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly creating a fake Aadhaar card in the name of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to officials, the case was registered after BJP activist Dhananjay Wagaskar lodged a complaint, accusing Pawar of generating a forged Aadhaar card using fabricated documents an act he termed “criminal and anti-national.”

The controversy began after Pawar, during a recent press conference, demonstrated how easily fake Aadhaar cards can be created. He reportedly used the name and photo of Donald Trump to highlight alleged loopholes in the Aadhaar system. However, police authorities said that creating or displaying a fake identity document, even as an example, constitutes a serious offence under law.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained
article-image

Following the complaint, the Cyber Police booked Rohit Pawar, along with the alleged website developer and others involved, under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 336(4), 337, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.The investigation is underway to determine whether the act was a political demonstration or a deliberate misuse of digital identity systems.

FPJ Shorts
Baahubali The Epic Review: A Reminder That SS Rajamouli Changed The Face Of Indian Cinema A Decade Ago
Baahubali The Epic Review: A Reminder That SS Rajamouli Changed The Face Of Indian Cinema A Decade Ago
Nepali Woman Living In Kalyan For 30 Years Detained At Mumbai Airport With Indian Documents
Nepali Woman Living In Kalyan For 30 Years Detained At Mumbai Airport With Indian Documents
Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election
Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election
IND W vs AUS W 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Hugs Parents After Helping India Reach Women's World Cup Final
IND W vs AUS W 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Hugs Parents After Helping India Reach Women's World Cup Final

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election

Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election

Mumbai Airport Customs Recover Exotic Animals & ₹8 Crore Drugs In 2 Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs Recover Exotic Animals & ₹8 Crore Drugs In 2 Cases

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s Strong Response To Abu Azmi’s Opposition To ‘Vande...

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s Strong Response To Abu Azmi’s Opposition To ‘Vande...

Navi Mumbai ACB Promotes Integrity Through Street Plays & Awareness Drives

Navi Mumbai ACB Promotes Integrity Through Street Plays & Awareness Drives

FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump

FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump