FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump

Mumbai: In a bizarre twist, the Mumbai Police’s South Region Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly creating a fake Aadhaar card in the name of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to officials, the case was registered after BJP activist Dhananjay Wagaskar lodged a complaint, accusing Pawar of generating a forged Aadhaar card using fabricated documents an act he termed “criminal and anti-national.”

The controversy began after Pawar, during a recent press conference, demonstrated how easily fake Aadhaar cards can be created. He reportedly used the name and photo of Donald Trump to highlight alleged loopholes in the Aadhaar system. However, police authorities said that creating or displaying a fake identity document, even as an example, constitutes a serious offence under law.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Police booked Rohit Pawar, along with the alleged website developer and others involved, under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 336(4), 337, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.The investigation is underway to determine whether the act was a political demonstration or a deliberate misuse of digital identity systems.

