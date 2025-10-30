Mumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, Mumbai, stated, “All the children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared soon.” | FPJ

Mumbai: Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, Mumbai, stated, “All the children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared soon.”

Children Held Hostage in Marol

The statement came after an individual took the children hostage in Marol on Thursday. The police have detained the accused, who allegedly held around 20 children captive inside an acting class studio in the Marol area of Powai. The children were reportedly seen asking for help and peeking out through the glass windows.

मुंबई में 15-20 बच्चों को बंधक बनाने वाला पकड़ा गया, ऑडिशन के नाम पर बुलाकर किया था

Rohit Arya | #RohitArya | Mumbai Child RA Studio pic.twitter.com/53lSKG2cSx — Veer Arjun (@VeerArjunDainik) October 30, 2025

The police cordoned off the area and successfully rescued all the children. According to sources, the accused has been identified as Rohit Arya.

Police Probe Motive Behind Hostage Drama

Sources added that the children had come from different places to attend an audition at the studio. Meanwhile, the motive behind the hostage situation is not yet clear, and the police are investigating the matter.

A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai's Powai area. On Thursday, a mentally ill man took around 20 children hostage. The children were held on the first floor of RA Studio. These children had come for an audition. However, the police acted in time, arrested the accused,… pic.twitter.com/lARqOSSPFm — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 30, 2025

As soon as the incident was reported, a large police force rushed to the spot, and a high alert was imposed outside the studio.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/