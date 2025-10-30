 Mumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained

Mumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained

The statement came after an individual took the children hostage in Marol on Thursday. The police have detained the accused, who allegedly held around 20 children captive inside an acting class studio in the Marol area of Powai. The children were reportedly seen asking for help and peeking out through the glass windows.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, Mumbai, stated, “All the children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared soon.” | FPJ

Mumbai: Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, Mumbai, stated, “All the children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared soon.”

Children Held Hostage in Marol

The statement came after an individual took the children hostage in Marol on Thursday. The police have detained the accused, who allegedly held around 20 children captive inside an acting class studio in the Marol area of Powai. The children were reportedly seen asking for help and peeking out through the glass windows.

The police cordoned off the area and successfully rescued all the children. According to sources, the accused has been identified as Rohit Arya.

FPJ Shorts
Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online?
Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online?
On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During Parliamentary Meeting
On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During Parliamentary Meeting
Mumbai Hostage Incident: Timeline, Police Action, & Accused’s Claims - What We Know So Far
Mumbai Hostage Incident: Timeline, Police Action, & Accused’s Claims - What We Know So Far
Mumbai Leads In India's Movement For Green, Net Zero, Carbon-Neutral Development: IGCB
Mumbai Leads In India's Movement For Green, Net Zero, Carbon-Neutral Development: IGCB
Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio
article-image

Police Probe Motive Behind Hostage Drama

Sources added that the children had come from different places to attend an audition at the studio. Meanwhile, the motive behind the hostage situation is not yet clear, and the police are investigating the matter.

As soon as the incident was reported, a large police force rushed to the spot, and a high alert was imposed outside the studio.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Hostage Incident: Timeline, Police Action, & Accused’s Claims - What We Know So Far

Mumbai Hostage Incident: Timeline, Police Action, & Accused’s Claims - What We Know So Far

Mumbai Leads In India's Movement For Green, Net Zero, Carbon-Neutral Development: IGCB

Mumbai Leads In India's Movement For Green, Net Zero, Carbon-Neutral Development: IGCB

Otis India Elevates Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project With 55 Advanced Elevators And...

Otis India Elevates Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project With 55 Advanced Elevators And...

Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio

Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio

Who Is Rohit Arya? Accused Who Took 17 Children Hostage In Powai & Threatened To Set Them On Fire

Who Is Rohit Arya? Accused Who Took 17 Children Hostage In Powai & Threatened To Set Them On Fire