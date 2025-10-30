Mumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained

Mumbai: Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police of Law and Order, Mumbai, stated, “All the children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared soon.”
Children Held Hostage in Marol
The statement came after an individual took the children hostage in Marol on Thursday. The police have detained the accused, who allegedly held around 20 children captive inside an acting class studio in the Marol area of Powai. The children were reportedly seen asking for help and peeking out through the glass windows.
The police cordoned off the area and successfully rescued all the children. According to sources, the accused has been identified as Rohit Arya.
Police Probe Motive Behind Hostage Drama
Sources added that the children had come from different places to attend an audition at the studio. Meanwhile, the motive behind the hostage situation is not yet clear, and the police are investigating the matter.
As soon as the incident was reported, a large police force rushed to the spot, and a high alert was imposed outside the studio.
