 Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio
Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio

A tense situation unfolded at RA Studios in Mumbai on Thursday after reports emerged of a child hostage crisis inside the premises. Several children attending acting classes on the first floor were allegedly held hostage, with some seen looking out of the studio’s windows in distress as worried parents gathered outside.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Mumbai Shocker: Children Kidnapped In Broad Day Light, Held Hostage At Acting Studio |

Mumbai, October 30: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly kidnapped and held at least 17 children hostage in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, was taken into custody after a tense standoff. Mumbai Police confirmed that all children were safely rescued and handed over to their guardians, bringing relief to anxious parents who had gathered outside the location.

Disturbing Video Surfaces Amid Standoff

During the ordeal, Arya reportedly released a disturbing video, claiming he wanted to speak with “a few people.” He warned that if his demands were not met, he would “set everything on fire” and harm both himself and the children. In the video, he appeared visibly agitated, saying, “I am Rohit Arya and instead of dying by suicide, I have made a plan and am holding some children hostage here. I don’t have many demands — only moral and ethical ones.”

Arya added, “I want to talk to some people and ask questions, but I want answers. I am not a terrorist, nor do I demand money. I only seek justice.”

Police Say Accused Appears Mentally Unstable

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused seemed mentally unstable. “Our teams responded immediately to the call and surrounded the building. The priority was the children’s safety. The man appeared mentally disturbed,” said an officer. A high alert was declared in the area as negotiators and crime branch teams worked to de-escalate the situation.

Swift Police Response Prevents Tragedy

Authorities acted swiftly to control the situation and ensure no harm came to the children. After hours of negotiation, Rohit Arya was detained and taken for medical evaluation and questioning. Police are now investigating his background, possible motive, and connections to determine the reason behind the shocking act.

