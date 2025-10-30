 Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s Strong Response To Abu Azmi’s Opposition To ‘Vande Mataram’
During India’s freedom struggle, poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay immortalized this song on November 7, 1875. This year marks the 150th anniversary of that historic moment, and under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, the Skill Development Department will celebrate this milestone across the state.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has said that Abu Azmi should be booked for treason for opposing ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that inspires patriotism and devotion to the nation. Azmi made an objectionable statement regarding the song, to which Lodha gave a strong and direct response.

“By opposing the Vande Mataram song, Abu Azmi has insulted the sentiments of crores of Indians. His statement reflects divisive tendencies, and firm action should be taken against him,” said Lodha. “We will continue to chant Vande Mataram with patriotic pride. In fact, we will organize a large-scale community singing of Vande Mataram in Azmi’s own Mankhurd constituency and invite him to attend. Let him try to oppose it there,” Minister Lodha challenged.

The celebrations will include community singing, patriotic speeches, essay writing, and various cultural programs in universities, Acharya Chanakya Skill Centers, as well as government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Minister Lodha also informed that state-level and taluka-level committees have been formed to oversee the events.

