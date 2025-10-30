Navi Mumbai ACB Promotes Integrity Through Street Plays & Awareness Drives |

Navi Mumbai: On the fourth day of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, observed under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” the Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a series of awareness programmes to promote transparency and integrity in public life.

The initiatives, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Sonawane, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke, Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Wagh and ACB staff, included street plays, public interactions and outreach drives across the city. Students from Rayat Shikshan Sanstha’s Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College staged street plays at Nerul railway station and CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur, urging citizens to take a stand against corruption. Pamphlets carrying the ACB’s contact details, toll-free helpline and office address were distributed among the public.

As part of the week’s activities, an interactive guidance session was held at Manthan Hall, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Panvel. Around 40 to 50 police patils and citizens from Panvel Taluka and Panvel City participated, where officials sensitised them about the mechanisms and importance of reporting corruption cases.

The ACB team, led by Police Inspector Arundhati Yelve, also visited several key government offices including the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board offices in Mahape, NMMC ward offices in Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Vashi, Urban Primary Health Centre in Ghansoli, Mathadi Hospital, and Koparkhairane railway station. Wall posters and handbills on anti-corruption awareness were displayed and distributed, reinforcing the message of integrity in governance.

Deputy SP Dharmaraj Sonke appealed to citizens to promptly report any instances of bribery or corruption involving government officials. “The fight against corruption is not the responsibility of enforcement agencies alone. Every citizen has a vital role to play in building an honest, transparent and accountable system,” he said.

He urged citizens to report corruption-related complaints to the ACB, Navi Mumbai, through the toll-free number 1064, phone 022-27833344, or WhatsApp 7066635666, or online at acbmaharashtra.gov.in or acbmaharashtra.net.

Sonke added that such initiatives aim to strengthen public participation and spread awareness to create a corruption-free society during Vigilance Awareness Week 2025.