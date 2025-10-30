AAHL Partners With AIONOS To Introduce AI-Driven Platform To Provide Critical Flight Information To Passengers In Regional Languages

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS to introduce AI-powered 24x7 multilingual passenger assistance across all airports | File Photo

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has partnered with Interglobe Enterprises’ AIONOS to implement a multi-lingual omni-channel agentic AI solution to enhance the conventional passenger help desk experience. The AI-driven solution will act as a round-the-clock concierge to help passengers with critical information related to their flight, boarding and baggage.

Personalised Multi-Lingual Support Across Adani-Operated Airports

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, announced a deal with AIONOS, an enterprise AI player, to provide consistent engagement experience across all channels across all Adani-operated Airports and connect with passengers to offer personalised, multilingual support.

Through this collaboration, AIONOS will bring its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate, delivering domain-led Conversational AI and automation, enabling the airports to engage with customers and employees across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, web, and mobile, in their preferred languages.

24x7 Digital Concierge For Passengers

The AI-driven solution will act as a 24x7 intelligent concierge, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions, and airport services instantly, in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects. The platform is said to ensure consistent, context-aware experiences, improve passenger satisfaction and reduce service turnaround times.

Adani Airports Aim For Smart, Future-Ready Operations

Arun Bansal, chief executive officer of AAHL, said, “Our vision is to redefine the airport experience through intelligent, digital-first innovations that place passengers at the heart of everything that we do, converting their travel anxiety into excitement. Together with in-house offerings such as aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, we are building a connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency, fosters inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable and future-ready airports in India.”

AIONOS To Bring Advanced Agentic AI Technology

CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman of AIONOS, said, “Our collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging advanced technologies to offer exceptional customer experience. At AIONOS, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower enterprises to navigate the complexities of the digital age and achieve their strategic objectives.”

