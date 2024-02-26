 Major Airlines 'Unwilling' To Start Services From Proposed Navi Mumbai Airport, Adani Terms Reports As 'Untrue'
The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), however, termed the reports as ‘untrue’ and stated that they are negotiating with major airlines and ‘convincing’ them to start services from NMIA.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport |

Navi Mumbai, February 27: A few major airlines operating on domestic and international routes have reportedly expressed their ‘unwillingness’ to start services from the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) once it becomes operational. The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), however, termed the reports as ‘untrue’ and stated that they are negotiating with major airlines and ‘convincing’ them to start services from NMIA. 

“Reports in certain sections of the media about AAHL facing troubles in getting the airlines onboard are baseless. We are continuously holding discussions with all the major airlines and their response seems to be very positive. Though we haven’t signed MoUs with any, it will be done gradually,” sources said.

article-image

Akasa Air Officials Visit Airport:

They said that senior officials from Akasa Air recently visited their CBD-Belapur office as well as the NMIA project site. “They seem to be very happy with the way the progress is being made to make the airport operational by March 31, 2025. We are also discussing with Air India and Indigo Airlines and they have been very positive,” sources said, adding that negotiations are underway with other airline operators as well.

When asked about Indigo Airlines’ reluctance in moving their services to Navi Mumbai airport as reported in media, sources said that the airline’s management has not declined to move to NMIA, but has said that they “will have to plan the services accordingly” given the fact that the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is serving the purpose.

article-image

Mumbai Airport Cannot Accommodate More Flights:

Meanwhile, another media report stated that with its existing capacity fully utilised and over 1,000 flights taking off and landing at the existing airport, the CSMIA is “not in a position to accommodate more flights”, thereby creating a need to have another airport.

CSMIA is handling close to 48.81 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and to meet the anticipated air travel demand of 100 MPPA by 2034 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Ministry of Civil Aviation granted approval for the development of the airport at Navi Mumbai.

