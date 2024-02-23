Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plans To Go For Eco-Friendly Briquettes For Cremation

Representational image |

In a progressive move towards environmental sustainability, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the adoption of briquettes for performing last rites at city crematoriums. This decision marks a significant shift from using traditional cremation methods, highlighting NMMC's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Briquettes a cleaner alternative to wood-based cremations

Briquettes, which are compact blocks of compressed biomass or coal dust, offer a cleaner and more efficient alternative to conventional wood-based cremations. By opting for briquettes, NMMC aims to minimize deforestation and air pollution associated with traditional funeral pyres, thus contributing to a healthier environment for residents.

“We are starting this as a pilot project with the crematorium in CBD-Belapur. We will use briquettes at two pyres out of total five pyres at Belapur crematorium. Since using briquettes is different from that of wood, we need to make special arrangements and customise the process. So, we will start implementing at only two pyres, only to increase its use gradually,” a senior NMMC official said not wishing to be named.

Using briquettes is cost-effective too

Asked about the idea of using briquettes than wood for lighting the pyre, the official said, “The scheme is keeping in with the government directives of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. We have tonnes of farm and garden waste. Instead of dumping it, we can put it for proper use. Besides having good combustion than the wood, using briquettes is cost-effective and environment-friendly too.”

On asked whether it would be feasible to use of briquettes during monsoon, the official replied in the affirmative and said that since it is crushed properly, the moisture content gets removed making it effective for replacing the wood while lighting the pyre. “We are starting this as a pilot project and hope that it is accepted by all. People took time to accept electric cremation and if our intentions are good, then it will take no time before people accept it,” the official concluded.

Residents, activist welcome NMMC's move

Residents and environmental activists have welcomed NMMC's decision, lauding it as a progressive step towards combating climate change and promoting responsible environmental stewardship. They hope that this move will inspire other municipalities and institutions to adopt similar eco-friendly practices in their operations.

Welcoming the briquettes project, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the idea pan-India. “In fact, this could be a permanent answer to the stubble burning menace in Northern states that causes terrible air pollution in the national capital,” Kumar, who wrote a letter in this regard to the Prime Minister, said.

Farm or garden waste can effectively be used for briquettes which in turn become are energy dense and cost effective, the activist pointed out. For instance, cremation could be done with just 250 kg of briquettes as against 400 plus kg of wood. The energy efficient products can also be used for other purposes.

Another activist Jyoti Nadkarni pointed out that countries like Kenya use these briquettes for cooking while most people still rely on traditional cooking methods. “Other applications include barbecues and fire place to keep cold away,” she said and suggested similar use can be promoted in India as well.