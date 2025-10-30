 Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies & Improved Air Quality After Brief Showers; AQI In Moderate Range At 56
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had earlier issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts until Wednesday, has not issued any rain warning for today. However, the forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely through the day.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather |

Mumbai: Mumbai residents began their Thursday morning under a cloudy, haze-filled sky with a thin layer of fog reported in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had earlier issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby districts until Wednesday, has not issued any rain warning for today. However, the forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely through the day.

IMD Nowcast Warning For Next 3 Hours

Meanwhile, IMD’s nowcast warning issued at 7:20 am today stated that light to moderate spells of rain are 'very likely' to occur over Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Satara and Nanded districts in the next three hours.

According to IMD’s latest update, Mumbai’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C, while the minimum may dip to 25°C. The brief showers earlier in the week provided much-needed respite from rising heat and improved the city’s air quality, which had deteriorated significantly over the past few weeks due to stagnant wind conditions and increasing pollution levels.

AQI Improves Amid Unseasonal Showers

Real-time data from AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday morning stood at 56, placing it in the moderate category, a notable improvement from the unhealthy levels recorded earlier this month. The change was visible across the skyline, with thinner haze and clearer visibility over most parts of the city.

Among various monitoring stations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the highest AQI at 70, followed by Jogeshwari (68), Santacruz East (68), Parel-Bhoiwada (65) and Chembur (65), all in the moderate category. On the brighter side, several neighbourhoods reported good air quality. These included Kandivali East (47), Borivali East (48), Bhandup West (48), Malad West (48) and Powai (50), each recording cleaner, breathable air.

Also Watch:

As per AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 denote “Good” air quality, 51–100 indicate “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” while anything above 200 is considered “Severe” or “Hazardous.”

While no heavy rainfall is expected, the weather bureau’s advisory suggests that the city may continue to experience brief drizzles and cloudy conditions through the day, a soothing change for Mumbaikars after unseasonal heavy rain showers since past week.

