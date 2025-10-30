Mumbai News: BMC To Create 164 ‘Sponge Parks’ Across City To Tackle Flooding And Recharge Groundwater

BMC to create 164 sponge parks across Mumbai under a ₹12,000 crore flood mitigation plan to enhance water absorption and reduce flooding | Photo Credits- Representative Image/Citizen Matters

Mumbai: Under nature-based solutions to combat flooding, recharge groundwater, and enhance urban resilience, the BMC has decided to create sponge parks across Mumbai. The locations will include existing gardens and open plots.

"Around 164 sponge parks will be created and work on some has begun. The idea of sponge parks was first floated in 2021 under government's 'Majhi Vasundhara' project," said Subhajit Mukherjee, founder of Mission Green Mumbai, who is privy to the project.

Part Of NDMA Flood Mitigation Proposal

"A proposal has been sent to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) outlining several flood mitigation measures, and sponge parks is part of it. A rough number of spine parks to be developed has been given in the proposal and plots will be identified and finalised in the near future. These will include existing gardens and some open plots. It will include interventions in garden and will not change the existing garden design. There will be chage in soil, extra space for water percolation etc as natural mechanism to prevent flooding," said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar.

Approval And Funding Expected Before Monsoon

"The larger proposal on steps towards tackling urban flooding has been sent to NDMA and two meetings are held so far. It includes structural and non-structural methods. The final approval to the proposal and funds sanction is expected before next monsoon and accordingly step by step work will begin," Bangar added.

₹12,000 Crore Proposal For Flood Mitigation

The BMC proposal outlining some 26 measures to mitigate flooding in Mumbai costs around Rs 12,000 crore.

Apart from Mumbai, the cities of Pune and Chennai are also working to create sponge parks to tackle urban flooding. Mukherjee said, "We have already successfully created one sponge park in Chennai and closely working with Pune Municipal Corporation as well. Creation of each sponge parks costs around Rs 10 lakhs. It absorbs water and acts as natural storm water drains."

First Sponge Park Near Mankhurd

A senior officer from BMC Enviornment department said that a plot near Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd is being developed into natural mechanism to prevent flooding and a smaller portion will include sponge park. "MMRDA has given its NOC to develop the 'laal maidan' (the plot) and a project management consultant is appointed."

Gardens Department Joins Project

Deputy municipal commissioner of Gardens, Ajit Ambi said, "Although the sponge parks will be created in some of the gardens, it is part of the larger project to prevent water logging. Thus, the storm water drains department will be involved in carrying out the work."

What is sponge parks?

As cities expand at an unprecedented pace, the consequences of rapid urbanisation, including frequent flooding are becoming increasingly visible. Sponge parks are engineered wetlands designed to absorb, store, filter and slowly release rainwater, mimicking the functions of the natural ecosystems that cities have lost.

Rising Rainfall Intensifies Urban Flooding

According to BMC data, the city has seen a sharp rise in downpours with the average very heavy rainfall within a 24-hour period climbing from 132 mm to 182 mm over the past six years. This surge in precipitation has led to frequent flash floods, disrupting life and transport across the city.

