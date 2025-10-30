 Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating
Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:52 AM IST
Mumbai Police HQ |

Mumbai: In a shocking breach of protocol, a man posing as the personal assistant (PA) of a Central Minister managed to enter the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office during the weekly Janata Darbar (Grievance Redressal) on Tuesday. The police later discovered that the individual had faked his credentials to gain access.

Routine Session Turns Suspicious

Every Tuesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti holds a Janata Darbar at the Commissioner’s office to address public grievances. On October 28, around 3:30 p.m., businessman Ashok Shah (58) from Santacruz, Jeetendra Vyas (57) from Kandivali, and Dhirendra Kumar Vyas (52) from Bhayandar arrived at the office claiming they had an appointment with the Commissioner.

Fake PA Exposed

When questioned by on-duty police personnel, Dhirendra Vyas claimed that Shah had been a victim of financial fraud and that Bharat Mann, the supposed PA to a Central Minister, had arranged a meeting with the Commissioner to discuss the matter. However, upon verification, police found that no such person named Bharat Mann was employed as a PA to any Central Minister.

WhatsApp Profile Used to Impersonate

Further investigation into Vyas’s mobile phone revealed the number of this so-called Bharat Mann. His WhatsApp display picture reportedly showed the Ashok Stambh (National Emblem)—possibly used to project a false impression of official authority. Police sources said that Dhirendra Vyas already had a prior cheating case registered at Kalachowki Police Station in 2015.

Case Registered Under BNS

Following the discovery, Vyas was detained from the Commissioner’s office, and an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 204 (impersonating a public servant), 319 (cheating by personation), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was later arrested, issued a notice, and released, police confirmed.

Ongoing Investigation

The case is now being probed by Crime Unit 1, which is tracing the person operating the mobile number linked to the fake identity of Bharat Mann. Police are also verifying whether the accused had attempted similar impersonation incidents in the past.

