Mumbai BJP Launches 'Awaaz Mumbaikarancha' To Gather Citizens' Suggestions Ahead Of BMC Polls

Ahead of the BMC elections, Mumbai BJP has launched a public outreach campaign through an online platform "Awaaz Mumbaikarancha" to gather citizens' suggestions, expectations and opinions, which will included in the BJP's poll manifesto.

Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam said, 'The three day ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’ will begin from Friday, October 31. BJP workers to reach out door-to-door, at railway stations, college campuses and across Mumbai and note their suggestions. The initiative will include direct interactions with prominent citizens, students, and common Mumbaikars."

As part of the program, Satam will visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Friday early morning and in the evening will meet renowned actor Padma Shri Ashok Saraf to discuss the public outreach initiative. Satam will visit Marine Drive on Sunday early morning. The three-day campaign by the Mumbai BJP aims to increase citizen participation and present a renewed vision for Mumbai’s development, Satam said.

Meanwhile, in administrative development towards the most-awaited BMC elections, the lottery for reservation of wards will be drawn on November 11 and final list will be published on November 28. The BMC elections are expected to be held in mid-January 2026.

