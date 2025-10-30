 Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Ex-Army Subedar Identifies Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Choudhary As Shooter Who Killed ASI
A former Army subedar, an eyewitness in the case of former RPF constable Chetan Singh Choudhary allegedly killing four people on a moving train, identified the latter as the one who shot dead his assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena, his senior.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Ex-RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary (L) & Image Of The Train |

Accused Facing Trial For Killing Four Persons

Choudhary is facing trial for allegedly shooting Meena and three other passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023. He was produced through video conferencing before the court.

The prosecution on Thursday examined the former subedar, who was posted at the Colaba Army headquarters at the time of the shooting and returning from the train to join duty after leaves.

Witness Narrates Sequence Of Events

In his testimony, he narrated the incident that took place around at 4am, saying he even had a brief interaction with Meena after he woke up and got down from his seat to use the washroom. The former subedar claimed that Choudhary wanted to get down, but Meena was trying to pacify him. The witness recalled that the latter had told him that the accused has been a good sportsperson, but now he cannot wait for the train to even reach Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing Case: Trial Against Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary Resumes...
Accused Fired Two To Three Rounds At His Senior

He further said that Meena was briefing about Choudhary to a senior officer when the accused tried to intervene as he too wanted to talk. Meena, however, did not let him speak to the other officer and asked him to wait till they reach Mumbai, said the former subedar. A while later, Choudhary fired two to three rounds at Meena, testified the witness, adding that he ran to another coach, alerting people about the firing.

