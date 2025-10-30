 Maharashtra Govt Signs ₹260 Crore MoUs For Green Maritime Projects At India Maritime Week, Wins National Excellence Award
Maharashtra Govt Signs ₹260 Crore MoUs For Green Maritime Projects At India Maritime Week, Wins National Excellence Award

During the ongoing India Maritime Week at NESCO, Goregaon, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹260 crore was signed today in the presence of Maharashtra’s Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Mr. Nitesh Rane.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane at India Maritime Week 2025, where the state signed ₹260 crore MoUs and won a national maritime award | File Photo

During the ongoing India Maritime Week at NESCO, Goregaon, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹260 crore was signed today in the presence of Maharashtra's Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Mr. Nitesh Rane.

Agreements Signed with Ichandia and Knowledge Marine

The MoU was signed between the Maharashtra Maritime Board and two companies — Ichandia and Knowledge Marine. The agreement includes projects related to battery manufacturing for green tugboats, as well as the establishment of a shipbuilding and repair port.

Discussions on Green Shipbuilding and Port Development

On this occasion, Minister Rane held an in-depth discussion with representatives from companies based in Denmark regarding green shipbuilding and port development. He also interacted with companies interested in investing in the development of Karanja and Dighi ports.

Officials and Representatives in Attendance

Present during the event were Additional Chief Secretary of the Ports Department Sanjay Sethi, CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board P. Pradeep, Chief Port Officer Captain Khara, along with other concerned officials and company representatives.

Maharashtra Wins “Showcase Diversity and Impact” Award

Meanwhile, at the India Maritime Week 2025 event, Maharashtra received the “Showcase Diversity and Impact” award under the “Maritime Excellence Achievers 2025 – Exhibition Awards” category.

First Award in a Decade for the State

This prestigious recognition is a matter of great pride for the State of Maharashtra, as it marks the first time in the past ten years that the state government has received an award at India Maritime Week. The award acknowledges the state’s various initiatives, innovative projects, and impactful presentations in the maritime sector.

