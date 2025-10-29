'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh Rane

The Maharashtra government has introduced an independent policy for shipbuilding, repair, recycling, and dismantling, aimed at strengthening the state’s maritime ecosystem.

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane announced that the new policy has created a favorable environment for investors in the maritime sector.

Maritime Week 2025: Global Investors Engage with Maharashtra

As part of India Maritime Week 2025, Minister Rane held discussions at NESCO, Goregaon, with entrepreneurs from the Netherlands, Singapore, and India to present Maharashtra’s Shipbuilding Policy.

Rane interacted with global industry leaders to understand their expectations and invited them to invest in the state’s growing maritime infrastructure.

“It is the government’s policy to ensure speedy completion of ongoing projects in the state. All necessary permissions are being granted promptly,” said Minister Nitesh Rane.

Focus on Port Development and Employment Generation

The government aims to develop existing ports, enhance their capacity, and establish new ones across the coastline. Rane highlighted that modern technology, expert knowledge, and skilled manpower are in high demand, opening up large-scale employment opportunities.

To meet this demand, the state has partnered with premier institutions like IITs to generate skilled professionals for the sector.

Rane expressed confidence that these initiatives would benefit entrepreneurs, citizens, and the state’s economy.

Dedicated Task Force and Cluster-Based Development

Minister Rane announced that under the new policy, entrepreneurs will receive full government support to maintain project quality and ensure timely completion.

A dedicated task force has been established to oversee implementation, while the shipbuilding industry will be developed in a cluster format, offering investors comprehensive facilities and infrastructure.

He further added that shipbuilding ports will be connected via road and rail networks to ensure logistical efficiency.

Global Participation and Investor Interest

Entrepreneurs from the Netherlands, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, along with leading Indian companies such as Chowgule Shipping and Goa Shipyard, participated in the meeting.

They appreciated the state’s maritime development initiatives and expressed keen interest in investing in Maharashtra’s port and shipbuilding sectors.