Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector

Mumbai: Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University has been instructed to submit a proposal for establishing a new Fisheries Science College in Indapur, Pune district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

A meeting on this matter was held in the Deputy Chief Minister’s committee room at the Secretariat, chaired by Ajit Pawar. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of the new college in Indapur.

Key officials and experts attend meeting

The meeting was attended in person by Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharane, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Manikrao Kokate, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Vikaschandra Rastogi, Principal Secretary of Planning Saurabh Vijay, Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Dr. Ramaswamy N., and Commissioner of Fisheries Kishor Tawde. Former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Shankarrao Magar was also present.

Through video conferencing, Pune Divisional Additional Commissioner Dr. Swati Deshmukh, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, and Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University Nitin Patil participated.

Focus on ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ vision

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted that the “Developed Maharashtra 2047” vision document places significant emphasis on the development of the fisheries sector. He noted that the Ujani Dam, located about six kilometers from Indapur near the Pune-Solapur district border, has a storage capacity of approximately 117 TMC. Its backwaters extend up to 70-80 kilometers, providing substantial fishing opportunities. Export-quality freshwater fish are available in this region.

College to promote aquaculture and rural livelihoods

Pawar added that establishing a fisheries college in Indapur would enable the supply of high-quality fish seeds across Maharashtra. Furthermore, the presence of numerous farm ponds in Indapur, Baramati, Daund, and Purandar would allow farmers to adopt aquaculture practices on a large scale.

