Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Ongoing Irrigation Projects In Maharashtra's Nanded, Directs Speedy Completion | Sourced

Nanded: Several irrigation projects are currently underway in the Nanded district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a review meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday to assess their progress. He directed concerned officials to expedite the works and ensure a timely water supply to farmers.

Pawar said Nanded is a predominantly agricultural district, and the timely completion of irrigation projects would boost agriculture, strengthen the local economy, and generate employment opportunities.

He instructed officials to complete the canal lining work of the Lower Manar and Vishnupuri projects in the Martala area without delay. Funds should be made available for the Dhond project under Stage 2 of the Jayakwadi project. Pawar also directed that water lifted from the Loha Dam in Antareshwar to Ahmedpur in the Latur district should also be supplied to the Loha area.

Discussions were also held regarding the implementation of the Derla and Kivla irrigation projects under the Shankarrao Chavan Vishnupuri project. Pawar further directed that measures be taken to ensure irrigation water reaches farmers in the Chikhli–Halda area of Kandhar taluka. Immediate administrative approval and funds should be provided to complete the pending works of the Upper Painganga canal.

He also instructed officials to expedite the rehabilitation of villages affected by the Lendi interstate project and complete development works in those areas. Pawar emphasised that the completion of these projects would benefit farmers in Nanded, Latur, and other districts across Marathwada.