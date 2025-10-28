 Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Ongoing Irrigation Projects In Maharashtra's Nanded, Directs Speedy Completion
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDeputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Ongoing Irrigation Projects In Maharashtra's Nanded, Directs Speedy Completion

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Ongoing Irrigation Projects In Maharashtra's Nanded, Directs Speedy Completion

Pawar said Nanded is a predominantly agricultural district, and the timely completion of irrigation projects would boost agriculture, strengthen the local economy, and generate employment opportunities

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Ongoing Irrigation Projects In Maharashtra's Nanded, Directs Speedy Completion | Sourced

Nanded: Several irrigation projects are currently underway in the Nanded district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a review meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday to assess their progress. He directed concerned officials to expedite the works and ensure a timely water supply to farmers.

Pawar said Nanded is a predominantly agricultural district, and the timely completion of irrigation projects would boost agriculture, strengthen the local economy, and generate employment opportunities.

He instructed officials to complete the canal lining work of the Lower Manar and Vishnupuri projects in the Martala area without delay. Funds should be made available for the Dhond project under Stage 2 of the Jayakwadi project. Pawar also directed that water lifted from the Loha Dam in Antareshwar to Ahmedpur in the Latur district should also be supplied to the Loha area.

Read Also
Pune Jain Trust Land Deal: Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Makes Another Explosive Claim
article-image

Discussions were also held regarding the implementation of the Derla and Kivla irrigation projects under the Shankarrao Chavan Vishnupuri project. Pawar further directed that measures be taken to ensure irrigation water reaches farmers in the Chikhli–Halda area of Kandhar taluka. Immediate administrative approval and funds should be provided to complete the pending works of the Upper Painganga canal.

FPJ Shorts
Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks
Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks
Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area
Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury

He also instructed officials to expedite the rehabilitation of villages affected by the Lendi interstate project and complete development works in those areas. Pawar emphasised that the completion of these projects would benefit farmers in Nanded, Latur, and other districts across Marathwada.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon ST Division Earns Rs 7.13 Crore In Revenue During Diwali Rush

Jalgaon ST Division Earns Rs 7.13 Crore In Revenue During Diwali Rush

Cabinet Ministers Review Nashik Simhastha Kumbh: Focus On Monsoon Safety, Crowd Management, &...

Cabinet Ministers Review Nashik Simhastha Kumbh: Focus On Monsoon Safety, Crowd Management, &...

Nashik's HAL Eyes Civil Aviation Leap: Russian Collaboration To Build SJ-100 Commuter Aircraft

Nashik's HAL Eyes Civil Aviation Leap: Russian Collaboration To Build SJ-100 Commuter Aircraft

Nashik Gears Up For Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Unadkat, Shaw Expected In Maharashtra Vs....

Nashik Gears Up For Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Unadkat, Shaw Expected In Maharashtra Vs....

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges Complete Farm Loan Waiver From Centre Amid Rain Crisis

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges Complete Farm Loan Waiver From Centre Amid Rain Crisis