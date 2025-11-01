Mumbai's October Property Registrations To Touch 11,200

Property registration | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai is projected to record approximately 11,200 property registrations in October, with stamp duty collections estimated at Rs1,004 crore, a report said on Friday.

On a year to date (YTD) basis till October, property registrations observed a 4% year-on-year (YoY) growth, while revenue grew by 11% YoY during the same period due to sustained buyer confidence, the report from real estate services firm Knight Frank.

Meanwhile, there will be a 14% decline in registrations YoY and a 17% drop in revenue for October due to a high base and the shift in the festive calendar, the report said.

While lower than last year, numbers remained in a respectable range, holding above the 11,000 mark, the real estate services firm said.

Residential deals continued to dominate, accounting for about 80% of total registrations during the month.

Mumbai recorded over 1,23,141 property registrations till October, contributing more than Rs11,151 crore to the state exchequer during this period.

“Mumbai's housing market continues to display depth and stability through 2025. While October saw a moderation from last year's festive-driven high base, the city still recorded over 11,000 registrations, underscoring resilient underlying demand,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India.

Homes priced below Rs 1 crore dominated the sales and increased their share to 48% from 45% a year earlier. The Rs1-2 crore category held steady at 31%, while the Rs2-5 crore segment eased slightly to 16%.