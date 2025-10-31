Jalgaon Marks Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary With Grand Unity March |

On the occasion of National Unity Day and the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a padayatra was held in Jalgaon city today under the initiative "Sardar@150 Unity March".

On this occasion, District Collector Rohan Ghuge said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the creation of a united India that we are experiencing today is incomparable.

He laid the foundation of a united India by merging the princely states. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly. He said that he had a valuable contribution in building and unifying India.

This padayatra was organised by the MY Bharat initiative under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The padayatra started at 9 am from the Sardar Patel statue at the Municipal Corporation Tower Chowk. Later, the padayatra went to Chitra Chowk, Bendale Chowk, and New B.J. The march via Market, Pandey Chowk, BSNL office concluded at Sardar Vallabhbhai Hall. The officers, students, volunteers and citizens present took the oath of National Unity Day here and resolved to create a “Self-reliant India”.

District Collector Ghuge further said that various competitions like oratory, painting and rangoli will be organised across the state from October 31 to November 25. The youth will be given the message of patriotism and unity through these competitions. Those who perform well will get the opportunity to participate in the national rally to be held on November 6.

On this occasion, MLA Suresh Bhole appealed to people to resolve to follow the thoughts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The march was successful with the participation of students, officers, volunteers and citizens. All those who participated in the march saluted the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and gave the message of national unity.