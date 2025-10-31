Over 1,500 Schools In Jalgaon Get Rs 8.84 Lakh Through Alumni Associations |

Jalgaon: The Alumni Association has been established in 1625 schools of Jalgaon Zilla Parishad and through these associations, schools have received in-kind and financial assistance of Rs. 8 lakh 84 thousand 560. Also, through these associations, alumni who returned to their villages during the Diwali holidays have been connected with their schools.

Alumni gatherings have been held during this period. The state government has taken note of this initiative and decided to implement the alumni association concept across the state.

For the physical and educational development of the primary schools of the Zilla Parishad, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Minal Karanwal, had announced the decision to implement the concept of “Alumni Association” to give a new touch of energy to the social and emotional relationship of the alumni on 4 April 2025 in a special program organised at the District Collector’s Office.

At that time, she had appealed to establish alumni associations in every primary school in the district. This initiative received a spontaneous response from across the district, and alumni associations were established in 1,625 schools.

Through these associations, the schools of the Zilla Parishad have so far received in-kind and financial assistance of Rs. 8 lakh 84 thousand 560. This includes benches-desks, smart TVs, computers, books, sports materials, furniture, fans, tiles, paintings, school boards, as well as financial donations in some places.

Many alumni who returned to their villages during the Diwali holidays were reconnected with their schools through this association. During this period, large-scale alumni gatherings were organized across the district.

In these gatherings, former students once again set foot in their childhood school and interacted with the teachers and students, learned about the needs of the school and resolved to help in their own way.

In some places, former students came together and painted the schools, cleaned the premises, donated books for the library, and in some cases they gave inspiring lectures for young students. Such emotional gatherings strengthened the bond between the school, students, teachers and former students.

With the help of gifts and funds received through the alumni association, it has been possible to implement various activities for the development of schools. Work is underway to improve the physical facilities of schools, provide technology-based learning tools, and create a safe and inspiring educational environment for students.

This initiative, implemented under the leadership of the Zilla Parishad, is not only for the development of schools but also for the development of society. After the creation of resource-rich schools, it will be easier to provide quality education to students, and new energy for village development will be created through education.

Karanwal said, “The Alumni Association is not just an initiative of financial assistance, but it is a link of humanity, gratitude and affection for the school among us. Every Alumni is the ‘brand ambassador’ of his school, and the real development of schools will take place through their participation.”

Under the leadership of Karanwal, the Zilla Parishad has resolved to make comprehensive improvements at all three levels of educational quality, physical facilities and resource development. The Alumni Association is playing an important role in ensuring that schools become not just centers of teaching but also centers of social commitment and cooperation.

After the successful implementation of this concept in Jalgaon district, the State Government has also taken note of this initiative and issued a government decision to expand the concept of “Alumni Association” across the state.

As a result, this experiment of Jalgaon Zilla Parishad is now becoming known throughout the state as the “Jalgaon Pattern” and is becoming a guide for other districts as well. The concept of “Alumni Association” has become a prominent example of Jalgaon Zilla Parishad’s efforts to bring about educational transformation through social participation.