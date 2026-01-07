 Pune Land Deal Probe: State-Appointed Inquiry Committee Seeks Second Extension
The state-appointed inquiry committee probing the 40-acre Pune land deal involving a firm linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son is set to receive a second extension. Though the probe is complete, the report is still being drafted due to election-related engagements of officials.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Pune land deal probe sees state-appointed inquiry committee seek a second extension to complete and submit its report | File Pic

Mumbai, Jan 06: The state government-appointed inquiry committee probing the Pune land deal is set to receive a second extension. A proposal seeking the extension was moved on Tuesday by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, who heads the committee.

Proposal sent to revenue minister

The proposal has been forwarded for approval to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, sources in the know said. The committee is investigating whether any irregularities were committed while registering the sale deed of a 40-acre land parcel in Mundhva between a firm led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, and Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder on behalf of the tenants.

Report delayed despite probe completion

The committee was expected to submit its report after the end of its first extension, which concluded on Tuesday. According to sources, although the inquiry committee has completed its investigation, the report is still at the drafting stage.

Government officers assisting the probe panel are currently engaged in municipal corporation elections, due to which the drafting and subsequent approval of the report by the committee could not be completed.

Composition of the inquiry committee

The Kharge-led committee comprises the Pune Divisional Commissioner, the Commissioner of Land Records, the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, and the Pune District Collector. The Joint Secretary (Revenue) in Mantralaya serves as the member-secretary of the committee.

Mandate includes fixing responsibility

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry to ascertain whether any irregularities occurred in the land transaction. It has also been asked to identify responsible individuals and officials, recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal action, suggest corrective measures to restore the land to its original status if required, and propose robust preventive mechanisms to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

Submissions examined by panel

The committee has examined submissions made by the concerned parties through their advocates. Meanwhile, the Industries Department has cancelled the letter of intent (LoI) issued to Amedea Enterprises LLP, which had sought a reduction in stamp duty from Rs 21 crore to Rs 500 under a state government policy.

Multiple stakeholders heard

Sources said the committee also heard submissions from the Botanical Survey of India, which has the 40-acre land parcel in its possession. Advocates representing Amedea Enterprises LLP and Sheetal Tejwani, along with the Pune District Collector and officials from the Stamps and Registration Department in Pune and the Haveli tehsildar’s office, made their submissions before the probe panel.

