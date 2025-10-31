Video: ‘Not God’s Grace, It’s Your Grace’ - Ajit Pawar’s Humorous Take On Population Control In Indapur |

At a program organised in Bhawani Nagar in Indapur taluka, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar once again raised a serious issue in his unique, humorous style. Speaking on population growth, he advised citizens to limit their families and also gave it a funny twist.

“Whoever wants to increase their platoon (family size), increase it. What do we have to do? But then they will not get government schemes,” he said, making the audience laugh. He further said, “Some say it is God’s grace, oh father, not God’s, it is your grace! Some say that a child was born by eating mangoes, but that does not happen!”

Pawar said that there had been an attempt to bring laws for population control in the Panchayat Raj system. “If there are more than two children, they will not be able to contest in elections, and families with three children will not get government schemes,” he explained.

He gave a direct message to the citizens, “Keep the family limited while the Panch is increasing.” Saying that the increasing population in rural areas is a serious problem, Pawar said that the government is trying to promote population control through schemes and laws.

Pawar’s statement has created a buzz in political circles, with some praising his humorous approach while others emphasising the statement’s seriousness.