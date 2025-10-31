 Pune Airport Road Choked By Traffic; Defence Land Delays Expansion Work - PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Airport Road Choked By Traffic; Defence Land Delays Expansion Work - PHOTOS

Pune Airport Road Choked By Traffic; Defence Land Delays Expansion Work - PHOTOS

The traffic jam leads to delays, which creates unnecessary stress for both passengers rushing to catch flights and residents living nearby

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport Road Choked By Traffic; Defence Land Delays Expansion Work - PHOTOS | Sourced

The stretch outside Pune Airport has turned into a daily nightmare for commuters, with traffic jams becoming a regular issue. The absence of traffic signals and a shortage of traffic police personnel have led to complete disorder at the junction.

From Air Force Station Chowk to 509 Chowk, long queues of vehicles are seen every morning and evening. The traffic jam leads to delays, which creates unnecessary stress for both passengers rushing to catch flights and residents living nearby.

“The situation is unbearable. Every day there’s chaos, honking and confusion. We hardly see any traffic cops managing the mess,” said Rohit Deshmukh, a resident of the Viman Nagar area.

Read Also
VIDEO: Seized Narcotics Worth ₹1.75 Crore Destroyed By Pune Police In Ranjangaon
article-image

Residents have also complained about poor road conditions and waterlogging near the junctions, which further worsens the situation. “When it rains, the area turns chaotic. Vehicles move at a snail’s pace, and there are no visible traffic personnel to manage the flow. Authorities must deploy more police for regulation, not just to issue challans," said a commuter, Sneha Patil.

FPJ Shorts
'Do Log Aaye The Aur Uska Murder Karke Gaye': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Claims 2 Psychics Told Her He Was Killed
'Do Log Aaye The Aur Uska Murder Karke Gaye': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Claims 2 Psychics Told Her He Was Killed
Tragedy In Virar: Toddler Drowns At Ameya Classic Club Pool, Police Book Manager And Trainers Under BNS For Safety Lapses
Tragedy In Virar: Toddler Drowns At Ameya Classic Club Pool, Police Book Manager And Trainers Under BNS For Safety Lapses
Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
AISSEE 2025: Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
AISSEE 2025: Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here

Residents are also demanding road widening measures and better traffic management systems. “The road is too narrow for the growing number of vehicles. The government should plan a proper expansion and install working traffic signals,” demanded Colonel (Retired) Abhijeet Kulkarni, a senior citizen living nearby.

The residents claimed that the traffic congestion often leads to missed flights and unnecessary stress. They urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Traffic Department to coordinate and implement a long-term solution.

Read Also
Pune: PCMC To Develop 500 Metre Areas Around 11 Metro Stations Under Transit-Oriented Development...
article-image

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of the Pune Traffic Branch, Himmat Jadhav said, "The deployment of traffic police will not solve the issue in that area. The major issue is due to the lack of infrastructure and the lack of space availability to make the roads wider. The area comes under defence land, and thus, central-level permissions are required for land acquisition to improve the infrastructure. The number of vehicles passing in that area is not that much, but the major problem is due to the carriage width and slow-moving traffic. The 509 Chowk gets traffic flow from three major areas, like Airport Road, Tingre Nagar and Vishrantwadi. The chowk needs to be made congestion-free and should be widened."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Leads Procession To Honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Leads Procession To Honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th...

Life-Size Statue Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Unveiled In Udgir

Life-Size Statue Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Unveiled In Udgir

Pune Airport Road Choked By Traffic; Defence Land Delays Expansion Work - PHOTOS

Pune Airport Road Choked By Traffic; Defence Land Delays Expansion Work - PHOTOS

PHOTOS: 300 Pune Students Cheer For India At Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Against Australia At DY...

PHOTOS: 300 Pune Students Cheer For India At Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Against Australia At DY...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Gambling Den Busted In Savangi; Two Minor Girls Kidnapped From...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Gambling Den Busted In Savangi; Two Minor Girls Kidnapped From...