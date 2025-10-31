PHOTOS: 300 Pune Students Cheer For India At Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Against Australia At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai | Anand Chaini

During the India vs Australia semi-final match of the Women’s World Cup held on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, around 300 students from three Pune-based schools filled the stadium with energy and enthusiasm.

Beating drums and performing the Lezim folk dance to the lively tune of “Jeetega India,” the students cheered passionately for the Indian women’s cricket team, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the stadium.

All of these students come from economically disadvantaged families. The participating groups included 45 students from Manavya, an organisation that provides care and education to children living with HIV/AIDS; 45 students from Ishwarpuram, a school in Tulapur–Valuj, educating students from Northeast India; and 150 students from Sumati Balvan School in Nimbalkar–Gujarwadi. Teachers and volunteers accompanied them, making a total of 300 participants.

The students left Pune early in the morning at 6:00 am in six buses. Children aged between 8 and 15 enjoyed a sightseeing tour of Mumbai - visiting the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and the seashore - before heading to the stadium after lunch to watch the cricket match.

At the stadium, each student received refreshments, cold drinks, T-shirts, caps and Indian paper flags. This special initiative was supported by the Exim Integrated Club (EIC Trust).