 Despite Appeals, Pune RTO Gets Only 2 Complaints Against Private Operators For Inflated Fares During Diwali
Despite repeated complaints about alleged inflated private bus fares during Diwali, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has received only two complaints related to excessive fares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
The RTO had appealed to passengers to lodge complaints if private bus operators charged more than 1.5 times the maximum fare prescribed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). 

On this background, the Pune RTO, through WhatsApp and email, received 53 complaints between October 13 and 27. While only two complaints were filed regarding excess. 

The officials said, “Out of the total 53 complaints received, only two included essential details like the mobile number, ticket photo, passenger’s name, and bus number.” 

From October 1 to 26, Pune RTO took action against 198 private buses across the district for various violations, including carrying extra passengers, transporting goods in passenger vehicles, not wearing seat belts, operating without fire extinguishers, and blocking emergency exits.

Of the Rs 17,65,450 fine imposed, the RTO collected Rs 11,74,950 under the e-challan system, with the remaining to be recovered soon. 

“We had provided WhatsApp helpline number 8275330101 for passengers to register complaints regarding overcharging, rude behaviour, or other irregularities. We appeal to citizens to share details when filing complaints,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer.

Registered Violations  

- Overcrowding with extra passengers: 1 bus 

- Goods carried inside passenger vehicles: 23 buses 

- Seat belt not used: 19 buses

- Missing fire extinguishers: 18 buses

- Emergency exit blocked: 7 buses

