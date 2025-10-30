Pune Metro Phase 2: Maharashtra Govt Clears MoU For Extensions To Wagholi, Chandni Chowk | Representive Image

On Tuesday, October 28, the Maharashtra government cleared a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Pune Metro Phase 2 extensions, from Ramwadi to Wagholi (Vitthalwadi) (Corridor 2B) and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (Corridor 2A).

The MoU defines the operational and financial responsibilities of all the involved stakeholders and directs Maha-Metro to fund the project through Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), the development of government land, and an additional FSI.

Officials said that any expenditure incurred beyond the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) will need clearance from the State Finance Department. While the additional costs, if incurred, will be fulfilled through MahaMetro’s Dedicated Urban Transport Fund.

In July 2025, Pune Metro’s Phase 2 was approved by the Union government, which proposes to add 12.75 km with 13 elevated stations to the existing metro network. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 3,626.24 crore, which will be jointly funded by the Centre and the state.

Atul Gadgil, director (Works), Maha-Metro, told HT, “The state government has approved the MoU and forwarded it to the central government for final approval. And signing the tri-party agreement is an important step. After receiving the Centre’s nod, we will begin to raise funds and appoint consultants.”

Approved in 2017, Phase 1 of the Pune Metro got fully operational in September 2024, and spans 33.28 km with 31 stations. In addition to this, work is already in progress on two other extensions, Swargate to Katraj and PCMC to Nigdi, adding more than 9 km to the network.