 Pune University Flyover Update: All You Need To Know About Baner-Shivajinagar Stretch Opening
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Pune University Flyover Update: All You Need To Know About Baner-Shivajinagar Stretch Opening | File Photo

In a much-relieving move to ease traffic congestion near Pune University Chowk, commuters can expect the opening of the Baner-Shivajinagar stretch of the upcoming flyover by November. Those travelling on Ganeshkhind Road and from University Chowk towards Pashan and Baner may face less traffic in their daily commute by the end of 2025. 

Reportedly, the Pune authorities are now considering opening the Shivajinagar to Baner stretch of the upcoming flyover at the location in November. The other two parts of the flyover, which carry traffic flow towards Baner and Pashan from Shivajinagar, may likely be opened by the end of this year.

Officials said that the flyover project work is about to be completed, and the aim is to complete all the leftover work at the earliest. Thousands of commuters ply through the Pune University Chowk, and opening all wings of the flyover will be beneficial to address the frequent traffic snarls. 

The flyover at Pune University Chowk is executed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), while, on the other hand, road widening work is being carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to accommodate more vehicles and to streamline traffic.

In August, one wing of the flyover, between Shivajinagar and Aundh, was inaugurated, while work on the other wings has been underway. 

Moreover, from November onwards, PMC is planning to commence the road widening work of the remaining stretch of Ganeshkhind Road, between Sancheti Hospital and RBI Chowk. 

The Pune civic body is discussing with private landowners to get possession of some plots required for road widening.  

However, it is now expected by both PMRDA and PMC to complete the work in the stipulated time and avoid delays.

