 Who Is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Techie Arrested For Alleged Al-Qaeda Links, Osama Bin Laden Speeches
Hangargekar, originally from Solapur, is a well-educated tech professional. He is specialised in software testing and database development and worked for an IT company in Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) produced techie Zubair Hangargekar in the court on Wednesday, who is arrested for an alleged terror link with the Al-Qaeda terror organisation. Police claimed, Osama Bin Laden's speeches and bomb-making guide were found in the assets of the arrested techie. 

The police are investigating the matter whether the accused is connected to Al-Qaeda links. If yes, then the motive behind the connection is a part of the investigation. 

Investigators also seized photos showing him holding an AK-47 rifle and making bombs. The police are now trying to find out whether he was involved in radicalising young people and planning terror activities.

Hangargekar, originally from Solapur, is a well-educated tech professional. He is specialised in software testing and database development and worked for an IT company in Kalyani Nagar, Pune. He was earning well from the company.

Sources revealed that the ATS had been keeping watch on him for several weeks before his arrest. He was produced in the Special UAPA Court, which remanded him in police custody till November 4.

Earlier this month, the ATS carried out raids at around 25 to 26 places in the Kondhwa area as part of a probe into a terror funding case. During those operations, officers found materials and digital data that raised suspicion about Hungargekar’s involvement.

Officials have seized multiple laptops, mobiles and other accessories linked to the connection.

