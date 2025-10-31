Life-Size Statue Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Unveiled In Udgir | Sourced

Latur: Udgir witnessed a historic and emotional moment on Thursday night as the life-size statue and memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, conceptualised by former minister and NCP (AP) MLA Sanjay Bansode, were inaugurated amid chants of ‘Jai Bhim,’ dazzling fireworks, and a shower of flowers.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Buddhist monk Dr Upgupta Mahathero, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Minister of State for Tourism and Industry Indranil Naik, former minister and MLA Sanjay Bansode, MLA Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar, former MP and RPI leader Jogendra Kawade, MLC Amol Mitkari, former MLA Govind Kendre, Shilpa Bansode, Ram Nimbalkar, Balasaheb Solaskar, Mayur Bansode, former municipal president Rajeshwar Niture, former ZP president Rahul Kendre, vice-president Ramchandra Tiruke, RPI leaders Devidas Kamble and Shashikant Bansode, among others.

The entire atmosphere resonated with the resounding slogan of ‘Jai Bhim,’ colourful fireworks, and floral decorations.

A musical concert was organised as part of the event, where renowned singer Adarsh Shinde mesmerised the audience with his soulful rendition of Bhim songs.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was scheduled to unveil the statue of Dr Ambedkar but, due to some reason, he couldn't attend the ceremony. Therefore, MLC Amol Mitkari read out a congratulatory message sent by him.

The ceremony also marked the groundbreaking for projects worth ₹235 crore, including the Chakur–Atnur–Ghavan road and a park to be built in front of the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar, inaugurated by Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil and Minister of State Indranil Naik.

"MLA Sanjay Bansode is the true architect of modern Udgir, a leader with vision and commitment to his people. He has made the most of every opportunity and driven remarkable development in his constituency. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should strengthen him further by giving him another ministerial term,” said RPI leader Jogendra Kawade.

"The unveiling of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue in Udgir is an event worthy of being recorded in history,” said Minister Babasaheb Patil.

He praised MLA Bansode’s developmental work and assured efforts to revive the defunct Udgir milk dairy and preserve the unique Deoni cattle breed.