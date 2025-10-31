Pimpri-Chinchwad Woman Killed As Landslide Rock Smashes Through Sunroof In Tamhini Ghat | Sourced

A 43-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a stone that fell due to a landslide through the sunroof of a car near the Tamhini–Mangaon Ghat area of Raigad district.

The incident occurred on Thursday, around 11.15 am in Kondheshwar village on the Pune–Mangaon road. The deceased has been identified as Snehal Govindas Gujrati, a resident of Sai Grade Co-operative Housing Society, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police, Snehal and her family were travelling from Pune towards Mangaon in a luxury car to attend a function when the incident took place. Stones and boulders rolled down from the ghat section due to rain. Snehal died on the spot after a sharp piece of stone hit her head, breaking the glass of the sunroof. Snehal was sitting beside the driver’s seat. Her husband and son were slightly injured. She was immediately taken to the nearby Modi Clinic for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

Acting on the accident, local police reached the spot and started relief work in the area. Citizens have been urged to avoid the ghat area unless it is essential, as landslides are common in ghat sections during rainfall. The administration has ordered an inspection of the area and directed precautionary measures to be taken.

In this matter, a case of accidental death has been registered. Meanwhile, with the growing popularity of sunroof-featured cars, many residents have begun questioning how safe these vehicles truly are.