 VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations
HomePuneVIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations

Vehicles moving slowly in patches, especially near Lonavala and Khandala Ghats, have left travellers frustrated

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations | Sourced

Even after the Diwali vacations have ended, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway continues to witness heavy traffic, causing long delays for commuters.

Watch Video:

Diwali festival wrapped up this weekend and this resulted in massive snarls across major highways connecting Pune city, including Pune–Mumbai Expressway, the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway and the Pune–Bengaluru Highway. 

article-image

The increased traffic compounded to increased traffic volume on the arterial roads connected to the highways, resulting in snarls.

The situation intensified on Sunday, leading to long queues of vehicles at toll plazas and major entry and exit points of the city.

Additional police personnel were deployed to manage the flow, but commuters still faced delays, adding up to several hours on some stretches.

article-image

A similar situation was reported on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway at Wagholi and Shirur. On the Pune-Nashik Highway at Chakan and Alephata, and on the Pune-Solapur Highway at Uruli Kanchan.

Meanwhile, short spells of rain further exacerbated the situation.

