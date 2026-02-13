 Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: Man Killed By Room Partner After Drunken Brawl In Urse
According to the police, Lokesh Nishad and Dikesh Nishad are relatives. They had moved from Chhattisgarh to Urse a few months ago for work, where both were employed as labourers

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
Crime Scene | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man was murdered with a sharp weapon following a dispute that broke out after consuming alcohol. The incident came to light on Thursday (February 12) at around 11:30 pm in Ambewadi, Urse village.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Jagdish Nishad (38). Yashwant Jagdish Nishad (30), a resident of Ambewadi, Urse, Maval and originally from Chhattisgarh, filed a complaint at the Shirgaon Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Dikesh Holkar Nishad (27), a resident of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, Lokesh Nishad and Dikesh Nishad are relatives. They had moved from Chhattisgarh to Urse a few months ago for work, where both were employed as labourers. On Thursday night, the accused Dikesh consumed alcohol and subsequently entered into a fight with Lokesh.

Police said that during the altercation, Dikesh murdered Lokesh by stabbing him in the neck and face with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested Dikesh, and the Shirgaon Police are further investigating the case.

Friend Dies Following Knife Attack

In a separate incident a day earlier, a young man was stabbed to death by his friend during a dispute over a minor issue. The incident occurred on Wednesday (February 11) around 9:45 pm in Nanekarwadi, Khed taluka. The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Suresh Rane (25). The arrested accused is Kapil Jitendra Kosalkar, a resident of Nanekarwadi, Khed, Pune. Yogesh Dattatray Nanekar (30), also a resident of Nanekarwadi, Khed, filed the complaint at the Chakan South Police Station.

According to the police, the accused stabbed his friend Kishor Rane in the chest and ribs with a sharp knife. He was rushed to Aastha Hospital in Chakan in critical condition, but passed away while undergoing treatment. The Chakan South Police are currently investigating the case.

