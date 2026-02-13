Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP (SP) Chief To Be Discharged Tomorrow

Sharad Pawa | File

Pune: A major update has emerged regarding the health of NCP (SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar. He will reportedly be discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic tomorrow.

Pawar is set to be discharged from hospital at 11 am. Doctors have informed that his health has improved significantly. He was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic due to a cough and difficulty in breathing.

"Pawar has responded excellently to treatment and has now fully recovered from the acute episode that led to his admission. In view of his complete recovery and stable health status, Mr Pawar is scheduled to be discharged tomorrow. He has been advised a short period of rest and gradual resumption of routine activities," Dr Simon Grant, Physician and Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, said.

Pawar was admitted to hospital on Monday (9 February). His daughter and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule, said that he had developed chest congestion and would need a five-day course of antibiotics.

"Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she wrote on X.